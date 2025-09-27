Cabaero: ‘They’re all corrupt’

As more names crop up during the Senate inquiry into corruption in flood control projects, public sentiment has shifted toward disbelief, outrage and resignation that nothing good will come out of it. The growing list of alleged corrupt officials fuels the perception of a systemic failure.

In earlier hearings, several names were mentioned of those supposed to have received “commissions” from the project costs. Named were Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, former House speaker Martin Romualdez and Rep. Zaldy Co, plus those of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

The hearings last week had the additional name of Sen. Chiz Escudero. Reports further said the Department of Justice has identified 21 individuals, including three senators, for prosecution over anomalous flood control projects, while more than 50 politicians nationwide have been implicated.

When revelations such as these are made and cover so many, it is no surprise that the public sentiment concludes corruption is not confined to a few bad actors but is systemic. The belief is that if kickbacks of 10, 20, or 30 percent are standard practice, then everyone must be involved, and the country is doomed.

But that sentiment, while understandable, is not entirely accurate because there can be some surprises of good members sitting in Congress who do not get approached by corrupt DPWH officials for opportunities of budget insertions, in exchange for commissions. To say all of Congress is corrupt is more of a cry of anger and despair rather than a statement of fact.

What the sentiment does reflect is the loss of trust in institutions such as the legislature, where too many names have been implicated and too few are held to account and prosecuted. The sentiment of resignation that corruption will continue unchecked and no systemic change is possible raises the question: What hope is there for ordinary people?

I asked last week: Are we ready for the truth? The answer must go beyond acceptance. Citizens must act. That means pressing Congress and prosecutors to make these people account for their actions and ensuring that we do not elect or reelect those who have been accused of or linked to corruption. Even these two action steps, if done consistently, are powerful ways to push toward a corruption-free Philippines.

The alternative is to surrender, to remain resigned to the belief that in a long-ingrained corruption, everyone is guilty and nothing can be done to demand accountability. Such resignation creates fertile ground for impunity to thrive.

The challenge, then, is for citizens not to look away or assume nothing will change. What matters is that investigations proceed, prosecutions are pursued and the money stolen is returned to the people.

To say that all members of Congress are corrupt may capture the mood of the moment. But if we let that statement go unchallenged, the corruption will continue without fear of prosecution and without end.