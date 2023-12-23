Cabaero: What’s the political message in budget cut?

There are many ways of looking at the Cebu City Council decision to reduce the City Government’s budget for next year from the proposed P100 billion to just over P20 billion.

One is that our legislators saw a need for austerity to reflect the financial hardship of the city’s constituents and another is to view the cut as a change in priorities. No need for the purchase of more vehicles for government offices but assign funds for celebrations.

Still, another way of looking at it is the possibility that the City Council is giving a political message—that they may disapprove or want change in the way the city is being governed. A more direct or clearer message would have been preferred by constituents growing disgruntled by the traffic and other urban problems but the Council said it in the best way it can, through legislative action.

The Council’s action was not for a 20 percent or 50 percent reduction from the proposal. It was huge. It was not only to decrease hugely the proposed budget from P100 billion to P22.09 billion but to bring down by more than half the 2024 allocation from the P50 billion this year. Seldom do annual budgets go down as the expected trajectory is for them to inch upward or remain the same.

Disagreement over priorities in government spending could be due to a belief that the leadership is inefficient or simply that other budget items need cutting or urgent matters need funding. The Council action happened as Mayor Michael Rama was on vacation abroad for a month and a half.

Possible consequences of the budget reduction are that City Hall might have fewer staff leading to a lower quality of service and decreased morale among those left with P1 allocation for their planned vehicle purchase. There may be some programs that will have to be suspended or postponed or the maintenance of government facilities will get less funding.

Another possible implication of the Council’s action is that the executive and the legislative no longer are united in terms of priorities and governance style.

Santa in uniform. Mall guards should not be allowed to wear Santa Claus costumes, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas said. But not only mall guards but other security personnel as well can be seen at times in Santa Claus attire. They do so to spread holiday cheer and goodwill.

Not the best way to do that but it’s the season and the reason some malls have their guards dress like Santa.

But then bad people might get the idea and pose as Santa, like the security personnel, said the police office. Such could lead to confusion, theft, and chaos. To keep the peace, take Santa off the security force and let those entrusted with keeping the public safe do their job, merrily.