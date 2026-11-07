Cabaero: When flooding becomes normal

A year after the deadly flash floods of typhoon Tino, I’ve been asked what has changed since my house was severely damaged, I lost my car and most of my belongings and I almost drowned.

I’ve turned down requests to talk about my experience because I didn’t want to dwell on the lack of change. Instead, on the first anniversary of my survival, I chose to give thanks to the Lord for the gift of life and the love of family and friends that has allowed me to start over, somehow.

But there is something disturbing about what has happened after Nov. 4, 2025. Scenes of flooded streets, stranded motorists, people wading through dirty water and families cleaning mud out of their homes have become so familiar that we seem to be getting used to them.

In July, news reports said heavy rains flooded several barangays in Cebu City, including Kinasang-an, Calamba, Tisa, Tejero, Mambaling, Capitol Site and Lahug. Identified causes were the clogged waterways, inadequate drainage and shallow creeks. Then, in October, heavy rains again caused flooding in parts of Cebu City, with some roads becoming impassable. The rains also triggered a deadly landslide in Pulangbato.

These are not scenes from the onslaught of typhoon Tino. These were events that happened months after the November 2025 deadly flash floods that should have forced the government to confront Cebu’s vulnerability to flooding.

There have been investigations into flood control projects. The Department of Public Works and Highways in the region has removed officials amid investigations into alleged irregularities. The National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman are handling complaints and conducting their own investigations into allegations of malversation, graft, falsification and procurement violations.

But these investigations are still ongoing and convictions are not yet on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the rains keep coming, and people have to find ways to protect themselves.

They raise their appliances and furniture to save them from the floods. Items such as food, medicine, important documents and emergency go-bags are “pre-positioned” on roofs before the waters rise. Ladders are permanently positioned against roofs or placed somewhere nearby, ready for the next emergency. People watch weather forecasts more closely and monitor rivers.

Some have learned to move their vehicles to higher ground. They know where to pass and which roads to avoid to escape floods. Others leave their homes at the first sign of danger.

We may call this being resilient. But it is getting used to flooding as a new reality.

That is wrong. People should not have to accept flooding as normal. They still dread the next heavy downpour, yet they are forced to live with a danger that the government should have addressed after typhoon Tino.

The goal is not for Cebuanos to get used to flooding or to make them better at surviving floods. The goal is to correct deficiencies in governance to make Cebu safer.