Cabaero: Will relief from high prices come this time?

What is the government’s plan to ensure that prices of basic goods and services will go down here following lower fuel costs after the political changes in the United States?

The results of the US midterm elections have raised hopes of relief from the economic pressures of the war in Iran. How soon will ordinary Filipinos feel that relief?

Last April, just a little over a month after the US and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28, 2026, there were signals that the war might end soon, as promised by US President Donald Trump. I wrote then that the signals were mixed, but there was hope that fuel prices would go back to pre-war levels.

One indication of this optimism was that more vehicles were on the streets, and traffic was starting to come back. But we know what happened next. The relief did not last, and diesel and gasoline prices went even higher.

Nearly nine months after the start of the war, there is another reason for cautious optimism. Global oil prices went down following the Democrats’ victory in the elections for the US House of Representatives and Senate. Financial analysts are expecting that the political shift could lead to the end of the Iran war and controls over fuel costs and the prices of goods and services.

But an election victory does not end a war. The incoming Congress, which takes office in January, can pressure Trump through legislation and promised investigations. It does not guarantee an immediate end to the fighting or its impact on the global economy.

We see the effects of the war on the Philippines. Although we are not a party to the aggression, diesel and gasoline have gone up, and so have the prices of goods and the inflation rate.

Things just might turn brighter in our corner of the world. If fuel prices continue to decrease as they did last week, there should eventually be downward adjustments in production and transport costs.

If we are on the road to recovery and normalization, when will we see the same recovery in the prices of goods and services?

We saw how quickly prices went up in response to global disturbances. Adjustments happened almost overnight, sometimes even before tight supplies would justify the price hike. How about when the crisis ends? This is the usual lament: that prices go up fast but come down slowly and not enough.

This is where the government must explain what comes next. If conditions are improving, when can consumers expect relief?

It is the government’s job to ensure the situation stabilizes by monitoring prices, implementing new caps, and improving transparency on the pricing of items such as rice, milk, canned food, and meat.

We have tightened our belts while waiting for the war to end and for conditions to improve. When improvement comes, relief should not be far behind.