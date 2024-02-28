Cabbie nabbed for allegedly abusing daughter inside taxi

A TAXI driver was arrested by the Naga City police after he posted live on the social media about how he mistreated his daughter, drawing public attention.

The 38-year-old suspect going by the name Juan, of Purok Kalabasa, Barangay Catarman, Lilo-an town, northern Cebu, was seen in a live video clip choking, slapping, and trying to hack his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, inside his taxicab somewhere in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant John Paul Galacio, the deputy chief of police of Naga City Police Station, received a call from his classmate informing him of the incident and giving him the suspect's location in Naga City as indicated by the vehicle’s Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker.

The information was then relayed to Naga City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, who gave his men orders to locate the perpetrator, who was eventually apprehended in Naga City with the help of the community.

The suspect narrated to the police that he posted those things in an attempt to attract the attention of his ex-live-in partner, Marites, who had abandoned them after she traveled abroad last year and had stopped providing them with financial support.

The suspect added that his partner had lately blocked him on social media.

Additionally, he discovered that his wife is currently dating a foreign national, which depressed him.

The girl is now under the custody of her aunt Julieta of Sitio Mabolo I, Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City, after the suspect was turned over to Waterfront Police Station 3 in Cebu City for the filing of appropriate charges. (GPL, TPT)