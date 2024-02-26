Cablao tops Cepca’s 1st post-pandemic monthly event

Edwin Cablao topped the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) monthly tournament after going undefeated last Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 at the Robinsons Galleria.

Cablao, who drew a bye in the first round, defeated Jun Albert Colonia, Reynaldo Flores, NM Leonardo Alidani, and Romualdo Muralla in the next four rounds for his perfect run in Cepca’s first monthly tournament since the pandemic.

Cablao got the P1,200 top prize and the first spot in Cepca’s grand finals in December.

Cabibil took second place, while Amado Olea got third place. Rosendyo Yamyamin finished fourth and Reynaldo Flores finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Reynaldo Flores won the special award for the best performing senior, while Nefriterry Conde got the best female player award. / ML