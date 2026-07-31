Cabuya joining world contest

MANILA – World-renowned Filipino athlete Precious Cabuya is set to compete against the world’s best 100-meter obstacle athletes as she joins Team Philippines at the 2026 OCR World Championships in Limerick, Ireland, on Aug. 6-9.

Cabuya has become one of the most accomplished athletes in obstacle course racing (OCR), having shattered the 100m obstacle world record five times and holding a Guinness World Record.

These achievements have helped elevate the Philippines’ reputation in obstacle sports while inspiring the next generation of Filipino athletes to dream bigger and compete at the highest level.

As she prepares for another world championship campaign, the 32-year-old Cabuya remains focused on proudly carrying the Philippine flag and showcasing the heart, resilience, and world-class talent of Filipino athletes on the global stage.

Cabuya won a gold medal in the OCR women’s individual event in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. / PR / PNA