Cacao roadmap targets P1B investments, 52,500 hectares by 2030

THE Philippine Cacao Industry Council and the Philippine Cacao Industry Association reviewed the Cacao Roadmap 2026-2030 during pre-congress sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

This five-year plan aims to make the Philippine cacao industry more productive, profitable, sustainable and beneficial to all cacao stakeholders, farmers, government agencies and technical experts by the year 2030 through specific, aggressive targets.

The industry, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Department of Trade and Industry and other stakeholders, focuses on expanding production and securing major funding.

“This workshop is for us to look at whether there are overlooked, underestimated, or overestimated targets, if it is realistic or fantasy,” said Dr. Edward Barlaan, Professor Emeritus of the University of Southern Mindanao.

2030 targets

The reviewed development plan sets major objectives across the cacao value chain:

• Production expansion: The plan aims to establish 52,500 hectares (ha) of new suitable cacao land by 2030, adding 10,500 ha annually. This expansion will prioritize intercropping with coconut (26,000 ha), monocropping (10,500 ha), and diversified farming (15,750 ha).

• Funding goal: Stakeholders seek to generate over P1 billion for investments, facilities, and financing by 2030. The strategy includes training on funding sources, with a focus on involving local government units (LGUs).

• Yield and quality: The industry targets a production volume of 100 metric tons by 2030, with an output of two kilograms of dry beans per tree. Achieving this relies on using high-yield varieties and improving post-harvest practices to produce quality fermented beans.

• Infrastructure: A key goal is establishing at least 100 active accredited cacao nurseries across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. The plan also includes producing 11,550,000 grafted seedlings annually.

Market, support systems

The roadmap includes strong support systems and market-focused goals:

• Market compliance: By 2030, the goal is to integrate efficient domestic and international market systems that comply with EU and US standards. Establishing internationally recognized export brands for chocolate and cocoa-based products remains a priority.

• Farmer support: The plan stresses clustering of farmers to enhance technical support, boost production and improve marketing. Research and development will focus on innovations in production and postharvest processes, including analyzing pesticide and heavy metal residues.

• Database: Creating a comprehensive Database and Geographic Information System (GIS) map detailing cacao production areas will provide processors and traders with realistic information on raw material sources.

The review precedes the two-day National Cacao Congress (NCC) 2025, which is scheduled for Oct. 16-17.

The event is themed “The Science of Intercropping Coconut With Cacao... Plus Cash Crops.”

NCC pre-congress sessions on Oct. 15 included a basic chocolate-making workshop and a session on digital tools for agri-entrepreneurs. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern