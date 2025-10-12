Café brand sets P400M expansion in VisMin

MALAYSIAN café brand OldTown White Coffee is investing P400 million to expand its network across the Visayas and Mindanao over the next five years, its Philippine licensee Del Mundo Group said, following the opening of its eleventh local outlet in Zamboanga City on Oct. 3, 2025.

In a statement sent, the investment will fund the opening of 20 new outlets—10 in Mindanao and 10 in the Visayas—creating new jobs and expanding the brand’s footprint outside Luzon. Del Mundo Group said the expansion forms part of its long-term plan to strengthen OldTown’s regional presence and tap emerging consumer markets in

southern Philippines.

“We are optimistic about our continued expansion in Visayas and Mindanao, especially in Zamboanga, which we see as a growing hub for business and tourism,” said Nelson del Mundo, chief executive officer of Del Mundo Group. “We believe that bringing our trusted restaurant concepts here will not only create jobs and opportunities for local communities but also contribute to the area’s vibrant

dining landscape.”

OldTown White Coffee, a Halal-certified Malaysian brand originating from Ipoh, operates over 200 outlets in Malaysia and maintains a presence in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong. Its first Philippine outlet opened in May 2023 in Caloocan City.

The new Zamboanga branch, located on Pasonanca Road in Tumaga, is the brand’s first in the city. Local owners Pherhan and Jhulie Saiddi said they aim to offer a “global brand that reflects both quality and cultural authenticity.”

Del Mundo Group chief operating officer Matt Ablis said the company is focused on deepening OldTown’s presence beyond major urban centers. “This expansion represents more than just growth—it’s about sharing a beloved café experience that blends heritage, comfort and community,” Ablis said.

Top executives of OldTown White Coffee and Del Mundo Group, along with Malaysian Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castillano Anthony, attended the opening.

Del Mundo Group also operates several other dining brands in the Philippines, including Mesa Filipino Moderne, Ramen Bari Uma, Buchiton, Hayashi Yakiniku and Cravy. / KOC