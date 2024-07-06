Cafe by day, bar at night

CEBU City is set to welcome back an old favorite with the grand reopening of Bicester Cafe. Nestled in the city’s heart, this cozy cafe by day now transforms into a lively bar by night with a wider selection of food and drinks on the menu.

Drawing inspiration from a captivating outlet shopping center on the outskirts of Bicester, a charming town in the United Kingdom, the owners have infused their travel experiences into creating a space to share with the people of Cebu.

The cafe is also designed to offer a comforting retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle where Cebuanos can enjoy an array of delectable coffee and treats.

Aside from its best-selling tapa rice, it also offers different kinds of pastries to pair with its aromatic choices of coffee. One of the cafe’s latest menu offerings is pizza and its gourmet cookies that are crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

At night, the space transforms into a lively bar, offering a selection of cocktails and beverages that promise to delight.

Whether people are looking for a conducive place to work and study, enjoy their morning coffee or unwind at night, this cafe is a sure option as it’s situated right in the middle of the metropolis, at Mahogany Place, Cebu City. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and extends its hours to midnight on the weekends.

Bicester Cafe is also open for private functions.

Daniele Araula Fuentes, Silliman University Intern / Writer