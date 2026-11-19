Actress and Taytay, Rizal councilor Cai Cortez has apologized after being issued a Show Cause Order by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“I take responsibility for the mistake I made. Although I have not personally received any official notice from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as of now, I am willing to cooperate and comply with the agency’s corresponding procedures,” she said in a Facebook post on Nov. 17.

The incident happened in February 2026, but an old video showing Cai using her cellphone while driving only surfaced this November.

The video showed her driving without a seatbelt and dancing while taking both hands off the steering wheel.

As a result, the LTO summoned her to explain her alleged violations of the Reckless Driving, Distracted Driving and Mandatory Use of Seatbelt regulations.

Cai is scheduled to appear before the LTO Central Office’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on Nov. 23, 2026. Her driver’s license has also been confiscated and suspended for three months. / TRC