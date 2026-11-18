The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued another Show Cause Order to a public figure for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

The agency summoned actress and Taytay, Rizal councilor Cai Cortez after a video of her taking selfies and letting go of the steering wheel to dance while her vehicle was moving circulated online. She was also seen driving without wearing a seatbelt.

The LTO has since imposed a 90-day suspension of her driver’s license. Cortez reportedly uploaded the video herself.

Cortez’s father, actor Rez Cortez, said in an interview in Manila that he supports the LTO’s action against his daughter, adding that as a public official, Cai should follow the law.

Last week, BINI member Mikha also faced action from the LTO over cellphone use while driving. / TRC S