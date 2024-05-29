Cajes beats Jumapao for Sugbu crown

LUIS Cajes outlasted former national team member Jomar Jumapao in a tough duel to win the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) Bowler of the Month title for May at the SM Seaside Bowling Center on May 26, 2024.

Cajes, a former OFW who has joined bowling communities in Egypt and Saudi, defeated Jumapao in the championship, 196-176, to win the monthly title and pocket the P5,000 cash prize and a brand new ball worth P16,000.

Cajes also made it to the elite Bowler of the Year tournament, joining early winners Joma Avila (January), Rey Velarde (February, Rene Ceniza (March) and Luke

Bolongan (April.)

It was a fitting finale to the monthly tournament as Jumapao and Cajes topped the elimination round, with the former national team bowler scoring 997 in five rounds, boosted by a 212 in the final frame. Cajes was at second with 984, just two ahead of Uwe Schulze.

Robert Sarvida got fourth place at 970, thanks to a strong finish with 214 and 200 in the final two rounds, while Arthur Tapaya got fifth place with 956.

The rest of the top 10 bowlers are Arthur Tapaya (947), Ramel Velasco (937), Nestor Ranido (932), Vivian Padawan (932), and Rommel

Calipay (929).

In the up-the-ladder elims to determine the other finalist, Sarvida survived Velarde by just seven, 148-141 and defeated No. 3 Schulze, 170-154, to earn the right to face Cajes.

However, Velarde ran out of steam and lost to Cajes, 177-156, paving the way for a finale between the No. 1 and No. 2 qualifiers. /ML