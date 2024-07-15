Calabarzon’s Cadag: A Triple Triumph on the Track

JERICO O. Cadag of Southern Tagalog Calabarzon has etched his name in Palarong Pambansa history, securing three medals — two golds and one silver — in a remarkable display of athletic prowess.

Cadag has competed in the 5000-meter run, 3000-meter steeplechase, and 1500-meter steeplechase events.

In the 5000-meter run on July 12, 2024, Cadag won his first gold medal after blazing across the finish line with a time of 16 minutes and 10.22 seconds.

His fierce competition, Jhul Ian Canalita of Central Visayas, trailed by a mere second, finishing at 16 minutes and 11.98 seconds.

Cadag continued his dominance on July 13, clinching another gold medal in the 3000-meter run.

His impressive time of 9 minutes and 34.49 seconds left no room for doubt, as he again outpaced his closest rival Canalita, who finished in 9 minutes and 46.31 seconds.

On Sunday, July 14, Cadag settled for the silver medal in the 1500-meter steeplechase where he finished in 4:06.87, just two seconds behind gold medalist Randy Degolacion of the National Capital Region.

Inspired by his family, coaches, and teammates, Cadag set a lofty goal: to grace the podium in every race he enters.

His unwavering commitment during training bore fruit, and he proudly exclaimed: “Sobrang saya po kasi lahat po ng pinaghirapan ko sa training is nagbunga (I’m extremely happy because all my hard work during training has paid off).”

Cadag’s journey in the field spans nearly two years, marked by determination, discipline, and a hunger for victory.

As Cadag stands on the podium, medals around his neck, he embodies the spirit of excellence that defines Palarong Pambansa. / via Shane Jilliane J. Bacus