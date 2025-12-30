Calamities test Cebuanos, power shifts unfold in 2025

THE year 2025 was a challenging one for Cebu. Political controversies dominated public discourse, surprise outcomes marked the May midterm elections, and powerful natural disasters struck the province in the second half of the year.

These developments shaped a year of tension and loss, leaving a lasting mark on Cebu and its people as 2025 drew to a close.

Sinulog’s return to Cebu City Sports Center. The Sinulog Festival returned in January 2025 to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), after the cultural event was held for two years at South Road Properties (SRP). The return to CCSC also marked Sinulog’s return to its traditional parade route — from P. del Rosario to Imus Road, and from Gen. Maxilom Ave. to Osmeña Blvd. The move, announced in August 2024 by then acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, reversed a decision under former mayor Michael Rama that had drawn criticism from spectators, performers and business owners who said the SRP venue lacked shade and hurt commerce.

Ombudsman’s cases vs. officials. The Office of the Ombudsman took a central role in Cebu politics in 2025, acting on multiple cases against senior officials. In April, Ombudsman Samuel Martires placed then governor Gwendolyn Garcia under preventive suspension over a desilting activity in the Cebu Central Protected Landscape, though the Court of Appeals later halted the order. The Ombudsman later found Garcia guilty of simple misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the service and fined her six months’ salary for the same case. The anti-graft office also ordered the dismissal of several officials, including Borbon Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos for grave misconduct related to illegal disbursements and unauthorized hiring, as well as multiple Cebu City officials over a P239-million garbage contract anomaly, including Cebu City mayor Michael Rama.

Upsets in the midterm polls. A major upset happened at the provincial level in the May 12, 2025, elections after incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia lost to political neophyte Pamela Baricuatro. Garcia ran under the Marcos administration, while figures aligned with former President Rodrigo Duterte backed Baricuatro. In Cebu City, Councilor Nestor Archival defeated Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, with former mayor Tomas Osmeña returning as vice mayor. Results elsewhere in the province showed a mix of continuity and change, with several incumbents retaining office and others replaced by allies or relatives.

Northern Cebu earthquake. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu in the evening of Sept. 30, killing at least 79 people and injuring thousands after strong shaking from a shallow offshore epicenter near Bogo City. Damage ran into the billions of pesos, with thousands of homes, schools and public buildings destroyed or condemned. Heritage sites were hit, including the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima Church in Daanbantayan. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology traced the quake to the newly identified Bogo Bay Fault and described it as among the strongest recorded in northern Cebu.

Deadly flash floods. On Nov. 4, Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) dumped a month’s worth of rain in hours, triggering flash floods in several parts of Cebu Province, a month after the earthquake. More than 100 people were killed in Cebu, with the national death toll exceeding 200, as rivers overflowed in densely populated areas, including communities along the Butuanon, Mananga, Cansaga, Cotcot and Danao rivers. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered enforcement of no-build zones in flood-prone areas and directed national agencies to help relocate affected families.

Upland development under review. Environmental scrutiny intensified in 2025 after flooding renewed attention on Monterrazas de Cebu and other upland projects. Critics said land alteration in the Guadalupe and Lahug uplands disrupted natural drainage and worsened downstream flooding. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources filed criminal charges against the developer, while city and national agencies pledged tighter monitoring. The Cebu City Council later urged a moratorium on new upland developments and a review of existing projects, leaving the issue unresolved as the year ended. / EHP