Calamity funds: All Cebu mayors to get P3 million from Capitol

ALL local government units (LGUs) in Cebu province will receive P3 million in assistance following the Provincial Board’s declaration of state of calamity in the province due to El Niño.

This was announced by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during her meeting with the mayors on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Capitol.

Under Republic Act 10121, otherwise known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, an area may be declared to be in a state of calamity if there has been an extensive damage to properties, livelihoods, streets and the lives of residents due to natural or human-induced hazards.

This also allows the local government to release calamity funds to help the affected areas or realign supplemental budget to set appropriations for disaster aid.

Regional executive director Angel Enriquez of the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas (DA 7) announced during the meeting that the damage to vegetables, corn, and rice fields, which span 6,831 hectares, is estimated to be worth P194 million and at least 13,589 farmers have already been affected.

The mayors who remained in the meeting until it ended will also get additional P3 million for their infrastructure projects.

Garcia suggested to the mayors that rather than giving money to their constituents, it would be better to provide food packs and other necessities to prevent money from being squandered or used for gambling.

Aside from the mayors, the Board Members who attended the meeting will also receive P3 million for their legislative assistance fund. (ANV, TPT)