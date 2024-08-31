Calawisan housing project contractor to be announced in mid-September

THE construction of 200 housing units in Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City, is set to begin soon, with the winning bidder expected to be announced by the third week of September.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Aug. 26, 2024, revealed that the bidder selected to implement the city’s first socialized housing project in Barangay Calawisan will be named by Sept. 17.

Chan added that a notice to proceed will be granted to the winning bidder and start construction works on the project shortly after the announcement.

“Ang socialized housing is already on schedule. Hopefully, mahibaw-an siguro nato siya by, I think, Sept. 17 kung kinsay winning bidder for the implementation,” said Chan.

(The socialized housing project is on schedule. Hopefully by Sept. 17 we would know the winning bidder for the implementation.)

“Malihok na after September 17. Ma-award siya, kung kinsay winning bidder. We will issue a notice to proceed so they can start on it,” added Chan.

(Work will begin after September 17. Once the winning bidder is known, we will issue a notice to proceed so they can start the project.)

The City Government and Johndorf Ventures Corp., a real estate developer, signed the deed of donation for a two-hectare lot in the said barangay earlier on April 4, 2024.

On July 3, the City Council approved a city-funded budget amounting to P227 million earmarked for the construction of the housing units in the donated lot at Barangay Calawisan.

The initial estimate for Phase 1 of the project is 200 units, with a potential expansion to an additional 1,500 units.

In previous reports, Chan said the housing project will prioritize underprivileged coastal families living in the seaside area from impending dangers such as strong waves and electrocution from exposed wires.

Priority beneficiaries of the housing project will also be residents displaced by the construction of the Coastal Road Highway from barangays Pajo to Ibo.

Beneficiaries of the said project will become permanent homeowners of each unit with an estimated floor area of 24 square meters.

The coastal road is another big ticket project by the City Government that has an initial funding of P360 million which is a component of the fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge’s building plan. / DPC