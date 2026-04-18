Calderon Cup adds U21 women’s volleyball tournament

A NEW women’s Under-21 volleyball tournament will be part of the Calderon Cup, set to begin on May 22, 2026, at the Ronda Sports Complex in Cebu.

The event is part of a grassroots sports program led by Congresswoman Patsy Calderon. It aims to give young athletes from the 7th District a chance to show their skills and possibly earn college scholarships.

Teams will come from the towns of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

The tournament is being organized by Atty. Ramil Abing, together with Jordan Paca and Blake Diao. They recently met with coaches and coordinators from the district at the Moalboal Municipal Hall to finalize the plans.

Each team can have up to 12 players, including two liberos. Players must also be official residents of the town they represent.

Since this is a development league, special rules will be used. In the first two sets, teams cannot make substitutions, and each set must feature a different group of six players. This gives more athletes a chance to play and gain experience.

The competition will take place over two weekends in May, with games scheduled in Badian, Alcantara, and Moalboal. / JBM