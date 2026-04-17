Calderon Cup Volleyball kicks off May 22

IN AN effort to expand the grassroots sports development program in the 7th District of Cebu province, the Calderon Cup is adding a volleyball tournament for women 21-Under category which will unfold on May 22, 2026 (Friday), at Ronda Sports Complex.

​The tournament, part of Cong. Patsy Calderon's project, aims to provide opportunities for players in the said district, comprising Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc and Ginatilan to showcase their skills and potentially secure athletic scholarships in colleges.

​The chief organizer of the Calderon Cup, Atty. Ramil Abing along with Jordan Paca and Blake Diao, spearheaded a meeting with coordinators and coaches from the seventh district last Thursday, April 15, at the Moalboal Municipal Hall.

​It was agreed that each team is allowed to field in 12 players and two liberos.

​The rules also specified that every player must be a documented resident of the town they are representing.

​Since the competition is a development league, a "no-substitution" rule will be applied for the first two sets, where a different set of six players must play in each set.

​The competition will be held in two weekends of May.

Aside from Badian, games will be played also in Alcantara and Moalboal. (JBM)