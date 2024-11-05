Calipay, Avila triumph in SugBU Doubles

THE dynamic duo of Johna Calipay and Joma Avila emerged victorious in the weekly Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) doubles tournament last Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at the SM Bowling Center of SM Seaside.

Showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork, Calipay and Avila clinched the top spot with an impressive four-game total of 1,676 pinfalls.

Hot on their heels were GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza, who narrowly missed the top position by just one pinfall at 1,675.

The pair of John Wick Gasataya and Luke Bolongan also put up a strong performance, securing third place with a 1,615 aggregate.

Vivian and Aui Padawan posted a commendable 1,561 to finish fourth, while the tandem of Richard Turner and Roy Esolana claimed fifth with a score of 1,535 pinfalls.

Unable to break into the top half of the leaderboard, Tessie and Dodong Dante wound up sixth with 1,499, followed by the team of Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil with 1,480.

Rene Ceniza and Arthur Tapaya settled for an eighth-place finish with 1,464 total pinfalls.

The duo of Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar took the ninth spot with 1,428, while the tandem of Noli Valencia and Egay Alqueza amassed 1,417 pinfalls in four games to complete the cast of Top 10 finishers in the tournament. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS