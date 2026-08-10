Call center agent dies in taxi collision

A 25-YEAR-OLD call center agent died early Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a taxi at the corner of Osmeña Blvd. and R.R. Landon St. in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.

Ariel Teñedo, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe and the second of three siblings, was killed in the crash around 3:57 a.m. Captured on CCTV, the incident resulted in severe injuries and Teñedo was declared dead at the scene.

According to the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit (CCPO-TEU), both vehicles were approaching the intersection from opposite directions when the collision occurred. The traffic light was reportedly green for both directions.

The taxi, driven by 55-year-old Antonio Lequigan, was already making a left turn toward R.R. Landon St. when Teñedo’s motorcycle approached from the direction of Colon and crashed into the front-left side of the taxi.

The TEU said Teñedo was allegedly traveling at high speed when the collision occurred. The impact threw him from his motorcycle and onto the road.

Lequigan said he was heading toward the pier area to look for passengers when he saw the motorcycle approaching. He said he slowed down and stopped to give way, but the motorcycle still collided with his taxi.

“Apan tungod kay kusog kaayo ang iyang pagpadagan, basin wala na niya makontrol o maikyas ang iyang motorsiklo. Dinhi, ang naandan gyud kay maghatagay og agianan ang usag usa, busa gipislit nako ang preno ug gipahunong gyud nako pag-ayo ang sakyanan tungod sa kakusog sa iyang pagpadagan,” Lequigan said.

(But because he was going so fast, he might have lost control or failed to steer away. Usually, people here yield to each other, so I stepped on the brakes and brought the car to a full stop because of how fast he was driving.)

Teñedo’s friend and companion, who was identified as alias “Janjan,” said both vehicles had a “go signal” and the collision happened suddenly.

Janjan said three of them had been riding separate motorcycles in sequence on their way home after attending a friend’s birthday celebration. Teñedo was riding ahead of the group.

Teñedo’s father said he was shocked when police called to inform him about his son’s death.

He said Teñedo had worked as a call center agent for three years and had been riding a motorcycle for only about a year.

“This is the very first time I’ve experienced an incident like this and I was completely terrified,” Lequigan said.

Lequigan was brought to the TEU office following the crash as police continued their investigation and review of the CCTV footage.

The victim’s family is expected to determine their next legal steps following the incident. / JDG / ABC