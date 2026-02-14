‘Call Me Mother’ earns P392M worldwide

THE Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Call Me Mother” has officially grossed P392 million worldwide as of Feb. 5, 2026.

The milestone was announced during the film’s thanksgiving dinner attended by its cast, led by Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre and director Jun Robles Lana.

Also present were award-winning child actor Lucas Andalio; “PBB Collab” ex-housemates Brent Manalo, River Joseph, Shuvee Etrata and Mika Salamanca; comedian Iyah Mina; and veteran actors Carmi Martin, Ces Quesada, Chanda Romero, Jennifer Sevilla and Robert Ortega.

During the event, Vice Ganda thanked the entire team, especially director Jun Lana, who also helmed last year’s hit “And the Breadwinner Is…”

With its P392 million worldwide gross, “Call Me Mother” is now the highest-grossing Filipino film of 2025, surpassing “Meet, Greet & Bye” (P260 million) and “My Love Will Make You Disappear” (P173 million), both from Star Cinema. / TRC S