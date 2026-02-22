Cambogaong bridge reopens after repairs

MOTORISTS traveling to and from northern Cebu can now enjoy smoother trips following the reopening of the Cambogaong Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, to all types of vehicles on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

The long-awaited reopening is expected to ease the heavy traffic congestion that has plagued the area since the bridge was closed for repairs in August 2025.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the reopening of Cambogaong Bridge is expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the area, following complaints after the bridge was closed for six to seven months for repairs.

“At least it will somehow ease congestion along our main thoroughfare in Cambogaong, can pass through again and be normalized,” said Ouano.

The bridge, a crucial route for large vehicles traveling to and from the northern part of Cebu, was shut down to undergo structural enhancements by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The bridge’s rehabilitation cost P39.2 million.

The DPWH has strengthened and elevated the bridge to improve safety and traffic flow.

The upgrades were aimed at reinforcing the bridge and improving its capacity to handle a variety of vehicles and reducing traffic bottlenecks along the Cansaga Bridge route through Consolacion. / DPC