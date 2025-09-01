Cambridge just added 6,000 new words, including 'Skibidi'

It wasn’t even a year ago when the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) named “brain rot” its 2024 Word of the Year, capturing the zeitgeist of internet humor and Gen Z’s hyper-online culture. Fast forward to now, and even more Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang have officially made it to respected dictionaries.

The Cambridge University Press and Assessment recently announced that it added more than 6,000 new words to the Cambridge Dictionary. Among the buzziest and most widely used additions are six terms that have dominated TikTok, Twitter (or X) and Instagram feeds:

Skibidi – Born from the viral “Skibidi Toilet” series on YouTube, this word has turned into a catch-all expression. Depending on the context, it can mean something great, awful, or sometimes nothing at all, often dropped in just for comedic effect.

Delulu – Short for “delusional,” this Gen Z coinage playfully points to someone holding onto fantasies or beliefs that aren’t grounded in reality, often because it’s more fun to believe them.

Lewk – A stylized twist on “look,” used to describe a standout fashion choice or outfit. It carries extra flair, reserved for styles that are daring, memorable, or worthy of attention.

Tradwife – Abbreviated from “traditional wife,” the term is used for women, particularly on social media, who embrace a stay-at-home role focused on homemaking and childcare. It’s also a flashpoint online, sparking conversation over traditional versus modern gender roles.

Broligarchy – A blend of “bro” and “oligarchy,” this refers to a select circle of wealthy, powerful men, often from the tech world , who wield outsized economic and political influence.

Inspo – The shorthand for “inspiration,” commonly used to describe content or ideas that spark creativity, motivation or new plans, whether it’s a mood board, a video or a stylish post online.