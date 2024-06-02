Camella bags Homeowners caging crown

THIRTEEN Saints Camella Homes bagged the 38-and-Above title of the Unified Homeowners Association in Lapu-Lapu City Inter Subdivision Basketball Tournament Season 3 after a 76-72 win over Corintians last May 26, 2024 at the Lapu-Lapu Auditorium Court No. 2 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Roland John Panaguiton led Camella Homes with 21 points and won MVP honors after a solid performance the whole season. He was also named in the Mythical Five along with teammates Arsalds Saldua and Melvin Bacante. Camella Homes coach Gerard Obando was also named Best Coach of the tournament.

Camella Homes finished No. 1 in the elimination round with a 5-1 record.

The squad is composed of Panaguiton, Saldua, Bacante, Jimmy Trece, Britz Ryan Boncalon, Emeraldo Odias, Sherwin Resilla, Louie Tabaña, Joseph Adolfo, Junrey Cabasan, Vaughn Macol, Albert Montañez and Nicole Gomonit. / EKA