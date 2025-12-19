Camique shoots for WBA Asia bantamweight belt

SLUGGER Alvin Camique guns for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia bantamweight belt against undefeated Kazakh fighter Yelshat Nikhemttolla today, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 28-year-old Camique is coming into the fight with a two-win streak following an unsuccessful campaign in Japan.

He tried his luck in the Land of the Rising Sun late last year but lost to Ryo Mandokoro by unanimous decision. He returned to Japan last January and suffered yet another unanimous decision defeat, this time at the hands of Sento Ito.

Camique bounced back with an impressive first-round demolition of James Pagaling last March 3, 2025, in South Cotabato. Seven months later, he traveled to Tanzania and destroyed previously-unbeaten Ibrahim Mafia in the fourth round.

Camique was one of Filipino star Nonito Donaire’s sparring partners for his recent title clash against World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight king Seiya Tsutsumi on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, Nikhemttolla is highly ranked by the WBA at No. 7 in the bantamweight division.

He has fought mostly in China and Kazakhstan. He has faced and beaten several Pinoy fighters, including Ardin Diale, Cris Alfante, Justine Darap, Conrado Tanamor, Eranio Semillano, and Jayar Estremos.

The 31-year-old Nikhemttolla fought twice this year, defeating Flasidus Nuno via fourth-round technical knockout and settling for a draw with Fillemon Nghutenanye.

Camique weighed in at 117.7 pounds, while Nikhemttolla tipped the scales at 117.9 pounds.

Camique is 11-4 with six knockouts, while Nikhemttolla is 21-0-2 with eight knockouts. / EKA