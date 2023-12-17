Camotes, Bantayan under Signal No. 1

AS TROPICAL depression “Kabayan” advances eastward over the southern waters of the country, Signal No. 1 is hoisted over islands of Camotes and Bantayan in Cebu.

Joseph Merlas, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, strongly advised residents to take preemptive measures.

“We need to monitor the strong likelihood of heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours, especially tomorrow. It’s risky for susceptible areas; it’s better to prepare,” he said.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) also temporarily suspended voyages for all types of vessels and watercraft.

Canceled trips

In a post on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, the CPA announced the cancelation of trips to Hilongos, Ormoc and Palompon in Leyte; Getafe, Talibon, Tubigon and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumaguete City in Negros Oriential; and Siquijor. It also canceled all trips to and from Camotes.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday afternoon, Merlas said the warning signal is expected to extend to other portions of Cebu in the succeeding hours.

Based on the tropical cyclone bulletin issued by Pagasa at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Signal No. 1 was also raised in the Southern Leyte, Leyte, the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), and Siquijor.

In Mindanao, the warning signal extends to Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga, Manay, Caraga), Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, the northern and central portion of Davao del Norte (Santo Tomas, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, City of Panabo, Asuncion, City of Tagum, Talaingod, Carmen, Kapalong, San Isidro), Davao City, the northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet), and the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog). ⁣

Merlas advised residents in these identified areas to exercise caution, as strong winds with minimal to minor impacts are expected.

He said they forecast rainfall in these regions, with warnings particularly for areas prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in elevated or mountainous terrain.

The weather bureau said that a shear line is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of southern Luzon on Sunday and the eastern portion of Luzon on Monday, Dec. 18.

Merlas said they are closely monitoring the situation and has not ruled out the possibility of Kabayan intensifying to a tropical storm.