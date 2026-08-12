Camotes to host Nat’l Age Group leg

TRIATHLON Philippines is bringing the 2026 National Age Group Triathlon Series to Camotes Island on Oct. 24–25, showcasing the island as a rising destination for sports, adventure and tourism.

Competitions will start on Oct. 24 with the duathlon at 6 a.m. in Tudela and Poro, followed by the aquathlon at 3 p.m. at Santiago Bay. The weekend culminates with a triathlon on Oct. 25 at 6 a.m. in Santiago Bay.

The tournament will feature Elite, Junior Elite, Youth/U15, Super Trikids and Age Group categories, bringing together athletes of different ages and skill levels from across the country.

Beyond competition, the Camotes leg supports Triathlon Philippines’ grassroots development and talent identification programs, giving young athletes valuable racing experience and a platform to discover and develop their potential.

As part of its long-term athlete development strategy, Triathlon Philippines is also establishing its National Youth Training Pool to identify and develop the country’s most promising young triathletes.

The program will form an important part of the national preparation for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Plus Youth, which the Philippines will host next year.

Through a structured pathway of competition, training, monitoring and development, Triathlon Philippines aims to prepare the next generation of athletes to represent the country on the international stage.

“Bringing the National Age Group Triathlon Series to Camotes Island is about more than staging races. It is about creating opportunities for young athletes, discovering future champions and building a clear pathway for their development as we prepare for the 2027 SEA Games Plus Youth,” Triathlon Philippines president Tom Carrasco Jr. said in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The event also contributes to the Philippine Sports Commission’s sports tourism

initiatives, using sport to promote local destinations, create opportunities for communities and inspire more Filipinos to live active and healthy lifestyles.

With its scenic coastline, challenging roads and vibrant communities, Camotes Island offers the perfect backdrop for a weekend where sport, tourism and youth development come together.

Those interested may register at https://register.raceya.fit/event/nag2026camotes. / PNA