Campi: Vehicle sales up in May amid fuel price concerns

AN AUTOMOTIVE industry executive on Thursday, June 25, 2026, underscored an improving outlook for vehicle sales despite fuel supply concerns, citing higher sales in May compared to the previous month.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed total vehicle sales of about 33,532 units in May, up 23.8 percent from 27,089 units in April.

However, this was lower than the 39,775 units sold in May 2025.

Year-to-date sales from January to May reached 167,324 units, down from 190,429 units in the same period last year.

Of the total May sales, passenger cars accounted for 6,692 units, while commercial vehicles reached 26,840 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales reached 24,356 units in the first five months of the year, up from 10,431 units in the same period in 2025.

In May alone, EV sales reached 6,297 units, slightly higher than April’s 6,027 units.

Campi president Jose Maria Atienza, in a statement, attributed the growth in EV sales to consumers’ push for energy efficiency.

“Our overall market outlook has improved with actual vehicle sales performing better than previously expected despite the fuel crisis,” he said.

Atienza earlier projected an eight to 10 percent decline in car sales this year due to the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly on fuel prices.

He later revised the forecast to a five percent to eight percent decline, following improvements in the situation in the region. / PNA