‘CAMPUS Page’ launched on SunStar Cebu’s 42nd year

IN A move to engage the younger generation and foster responsible journalism, SunStar Cebu has launched Campus Perspective, a weekly section dedicated to showcasing the work of aspiring young journalists, particularly members of the publication’s Junior Journo Program.

The initiative is part of SunStar Cebu’s 42nd-anniversary celebration with the theme “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Storytellers.”

The new section is scheduled to come out on SunStar Cebu’s Sunday issue. It aims to create a platform for young writers to express themselves while engaging with the broader community.

SunStar Publishing’s Executive Publisher Nestor Ramirez highlighted the project’s dual focus on providing real-world journalism experience to students and fostering media literacy.

“This project is not just about publishing student work, it’s about preparing the next generation of journalists. By giving young writers a platform, we hope to nurture their creativity and sharpen their skills while teaching them the value of truth and ethics in journalism,” Ramirez said.

The launch of Campus Perspective is an offshoot of the Junior Journo Project which started in July this year. The project aims to inspire and nurture the youth during their formative years when their curiosity about storytelling and truth-telling is at its peak.

The program seeks to equip the members of the Junior Journo Program with essential skills, strong ethical foundation, and the passion needed to contribute actively to their communities through journalism, and empower them to become the next generation of voices that champion truth, accountability, and positive change.

The section will feature contents including:

Campus news events which will report on school activities, events, and achievements, giving readers an inside look at the accomplishments and milestones of local educational institutions;

Personality features which will focus on individuals making an impact within their campuses and communities, highlighting students, teachers, and administrators who made positive changes;

Opinion pieces which will provide a platform for young journalists to share their views on contemporary issues, fostering critical thinking and healthy public discourse;

Media literacy which aims to educate readers on combating misinformation and analyzing news critically, an essential skill in today’s information-rich world;

SunStar Cebu Editor-in-Chief Marchel Espina emphasized the importance of the initiative in connecting with the younger generation and encouraging them to appreciate journalism.

“We see Campus Perspective as a dynamic addition to our newspaper. It’s not only a platform for young talents but also a way to connect with the next generation of readers and their families,” Espina said.

With the launch of Campus Perspective, SunStar Cebu reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of ethical journalism and empowering the next generation of storytellers to make their voices heard.