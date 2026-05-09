Campus Press Finds Voice

Irish Sevilla / Junior Journo

JUNIOR Journo participants from different schools shared valuable insights following the second News Writing Workshop of the Junior Journo Program held May 2, 2026, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Aspiring campus journalists deepened their understanding of responsible storytelling, ethical reporting, and effective news writing.

The workshop focused on news structure, verification, and the importance of gathering information directly from sources. Nestor Ramirez, SunStar’s director for editorial oversight and corporate affairs, emphasized that journalism requires integrity, discipline, and a commitment to truth.

Luffy A. Descartin of Cebu City National Science High School said the most important lesson was gathering raw information through real-life exposure. He shared that campus journalists should experience actual situations, such as visiting police stations, to better understand verification.

Regina Christie B. Arrofo of Science and Technology Education Center – Senior High School expressed gratitude to the program for sharpening her skills. She reflected that journalism is about becoming a voice for the voiceless and carrying the public’s concerns through truthful storytelling.

Mathew Simon Vincent J. Baron of Minglanilla Science High School said the workshop helped him write concise news articles. Baron gained techniques to improve clarity and structure, particularly regarding effective leads and the “nine habits” of writing.