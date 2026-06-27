Campus pride: Student views

Maria Celestine Melencion / Minglanilla Science High School

AMID rainbow-themed posts and online discussions every June, Pride Month continues to gain visibility among students. Yet beyond social media, understanding of its meaning varies from one person to another, shaped by identity, exposure, and environment.

For Reiden Oberes, a Grade 12 student at Minglanilla Science High School, Pride Month is about self-acceptance and embracing one’s identity.

“The word ‘pride’ means embracing yourself with dignity and self-worth,” Oberes said. “Ultimately, Pride Month is the time we celebrate who we are because we are born this way.”

Not all students, however, are familiar with the history behind the celebration. Grade 11 student Kyzer Medequillo admitted that most of his knowledge comes from social media.

“I don’t know why June became Pride Month, but I mostly see it in social media posts,” Medequillo said. “I remember that it was connected to a protest, the Stonewall Uprising.”

For Seann Francis, a Grade 10 student and member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Pride Month carries a deeper meaning.

“It is about honoring the struggles and achievements of queer people,” Francis said. “It is also about inclusivity—to be accepted, respected, and treated equally, no matter who we love or how we identify.”

Students also noted that reactions to Pride Month often depend on their surroundings. Some schools and peer groups openly support discussions about LGBTQIA+ issues, while others remain divided.

Grade 12 student Maria Celestine said social pressure can exist on both sides of the conversation.

“Some students may feel pressured to support Pride Month because it is widely celebrated,” she said. “Others may feel pressured not to support it in environments where LGBTQ+ identities are stigmatized.”

The responses reveal that while Pride Month is widely recognized, students do not all view it the same way. For some, it is a celebration of identity and equality; for others, it is an opportunity to learn about a history they have yet to fully understand.

As June comes to an end, Pride Month remains more than a social media trend—it stands as a reminder of identity, awareness, and the ongoing conversation about acceptance among students.