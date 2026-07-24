Campus safety after Tacloban

Briol Nice / Saint Louis College-Cebu

AMID renewed discussions on campus safety sparked by the recent incident in Tacloban, questions have emerged over whether schools have strengthened their security measures and whether students remain confident in the effectiveness of existing safety protocols.

As educational institutions continue to prioritize the welfare of their communities, the incident has prompted schools to reassess their security measures and encouraged students to reflect on whether current protocols are enough to maintain a safe learning environment.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) launched a nationwide School Safety Campaign following the Tacloban incident. Under DepEd Order No. 006, s. 2026, schools were directed to strengthen campus security through regular bag inspections, stricter visitor management, expanded CCTV coverage, safety audits, and the deployment of handheld metal detectors where available. The department also reiterated the implementation of child protection policies and the Republic Act (RA) 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, to help ensure safer schools.

Some students have already noticed improvements in campus security.

“I think security should be stricter so that every student is thoroughly inspected. I fully support mandatory ID checks, bag inspections, and stricter visitor policies because the administration should do everything they can to ensure everyone’s safety inside the school premises,” said Stefanie Faye Corro, a senior high student.

She added that carefully screening visitors and verifying their identities can further strengthen campus security.

For Kate Louise Conejos, another senior high student, the current security measures have provided reassurance.

“The current security measures make me feel safe because the school has implemented stricter security and bag inspections to protect students and staff. Seeing the security personnel actively doing their jobs gives me confidence that the school is taking our safety seriously,” she said.

She also emphasized that “teaching students to be responsible and understand that violence is never the solution would have the greatest impact on keeping everyone safe.”

Likewise, Teonilia Balondo believes stronger security measures are necessary to protect everyone on campus.

“For me, yes. This is to ensure everyone’s safety because school is supposed to be everyone’s safe place,” she said.

She also noted that “it shouldn’t be too restrictive, but if it is for the sake of everyone’s safety, then there is no issue in implementing stricter rules.”

Although the students interviewed expressed different views on specific security measures, they shared a common belief that campus safety is a shared responsibility among school administrators, security personnel, and students.

They emphasized the importance of following school policies, remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activities, and cooperating with school authorities to help maintain a secure learning environment.

As schools continue to implement DepEd’s strengthened School Safety Campaign, students hope these measures will not only prevent future incidents but also foster campuses where learning can continue in an environment built on preparedness, vigilance, and shared responsibility.