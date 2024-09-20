Campus writers: Press Freedom will never lose relevance

AS THE Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration comes to a close, the importance of press freedom and the relevance of journalism in the community has sparked critical discussions among student journalists and community journalists.

However, for some school publications, press freedom will never lose its relevance.

Jonaren Eran, sports editor of “Ang Suga” publication from Cebu Normal University, asserted that press freedom will never lose its relevance, reflecting on historical media oppression.

“I don’t see the fight for press freedom has become less relevant. I believe that this time is the time where press and media should be more firm in delivering factual news as the presence of manipulative outlets and misinformation is rampant,” Eran told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Eran said what’s more important for journalists rather than chasing the tide of pleasing its readers, is to be steadfast in its purpose, to help build an informed community.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the challenges that students, particularly student journalists, are facing today.

“Every time an article is published in the light of criticizing or acknowledging the struggles of the students due to poor facilities or other issues about the university that need to be addressed, they (school administration) are quick to try to silence the publication,” Eran said.

She also emphasizes the importance of student-run publications in this day and age, she states that it plays a crucial role in allowing young journalists to report on issues affecting their peers and hold school administrations accountable.

Rico Jamisola, editor-in-chief of Forward Publications at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the growing relevance of press freedom in the digital age.

He pointed out the increasing threat of censorship and surveillance, which often aims to silence truthful reporting.

“Despite these challenges, today is the time when the media should be more firm and brave in delivering the truth,” Jamisola said.

Jamisola also addressed the rising threat of disinformation, which has been fueled by technological advancements.

He stressed the need for reliable voices in journalism, noting that campus journalists often face pressure and intimidation from school administrators when they publish critical articles.

However, despite these obstacles, their publications remain dedicated to addressing both societal and university issues through a variety of formats, including magazines, newsletters, and broadcasts.

As the dialogue around press freedom continues, the role of student journalism remains critical in ensuring a transparent and accountable society.

Republic Act 11122 declares Sept. 21 of each year as a special working holiday in Cebu City and the entire Cebu Province, including its highly urbanized and component cities.

Members of Cebu media also celebrates its week-long Cebu Press Freedom celebration from Sept. 15-21, 2024. / JBB