Can Bubble Gum really give you a sharp jawline? Here's what science says

Surprisingly, one of its most viral tools is bubble gum.

According to believers, more chewing means stronger muscles, which eventually translates to a sharper, more sculpted jawline. Suddenly, something you chewed mindlessly as a kid is being reframed as a low-cost glow-up hack.

But does it actually work?

What science says and what it doesn’t

There is some truth buried beneath the hype. A 2018 study published in Clinical and Experimental Dental Research and cited by wellness newsletter Healthline found that regular gum-chewing exercises can improve masticatory performance and increase bite force, suggesting that repeated chewing may strengthen the muscles involved in chewing. In short, chewing gum does engage and train jaw-related muscles.

However, strengthening a muscle isn’t the same as reshaping a face.

Research published in the Journal of Dental Sciences in 2019 clarified that while chewing gum may improve functional aspects such as swallowing and feeding, it does not alter facial bone structure or significantly change the visible shape of the jawline. The improvements observed were functional, not cosmetic.

Health experts echo this distinction. A 2019 Healthline report noted that chewing gum is unlikely to sharpen or define the jawline, since the muscles most involved in chewing are largely located in the cheeks and neck rather than areas that dramatically affect facial contours. Genetics, fat distribution, and bone structure still play the biggest role in how a jawline looks.

When chewing becomes too much of a good thing

There’s also a downside to chewing excessively. According to Healthline, overdoing gum chewing can strain facial muscles and lead to jaw pain, tightness, headaches and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues, including jaw clicking or popping.

“Chewing gum with sucrose can cause enamel demineralization and cavities, especially if you chew it frequently and for long durations. Chewing gum containing acids for flavoring may lower your plaque PH levels, which can lead to: enamel demineralization, cavity lesions, enamel erosion,” wrote the website.

With Bubble Gum Day on Feb. 6, it’s worth pausing to chew on the bigger picture. Looksmaxxing can reflect deeper anxieties about appearance, masculinity, and the belief that even attractiveness can be engineered with enough effort.

Gum may strengthen your bite, but it won’t magically carve a supermodel jaw. Take what works from the looksmaxxing playbook, just don’t chew the obsession too hard.