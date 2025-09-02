Can DPWH investigate itself? New chief says definitely not

NEWLY appointed Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon is ending the internal probe into corruption allegations in his agency. Instead of letting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) investigate itself, he will turn all cases over to an independent commission to be formed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Big question

Can a government agency accused of corruption investigate itself fairly, or does it need outsiders to ensure accountability?

How we got here

The DPWH is one of the Philippines’ biggest spenders, handling projects from flood control to highways. Because of its size and influence, it has long drawn corruption complaints. Under former secretary Manuel Bonoan, the department created an internal panel to investigate questionable flood control projects. Dizon called that setup “illogical,” arguing that no agency should act as judge in its own case.

Local oversight in Cebu

The Cebu Provincial Board is also pressing for accountability. It invited DPWH Central Visayas Director Danilo Villa to its Sept. 8 session to report on flood control plans, the Metro Cebu Expressway and other 2026 projects. Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco said the move is not meant to delay construction but to enforce the Local Government Code, which requires national agencies to consult local governments. Cebu’s Ordinance 2023-05 further strengthened that oversight by imposing penalties on agencies that bypass consultation.

Dizon’s new approach

The independent commission will be staffed with forensic investigators, lawyers, justices and prosecutors empowered to dig into contracts and recommend charges.

Dizon also ordered all DPWH officials, from undersecretaries to district engineers, to submit courtesy resignations starting Sept. 1. These will be followed by performance reviews and lifestyle checks to identify officials whose assets do not match their income.

Why it matters

The overhaul signals that Marcos and Dizon want to project a “clean sweep” of DPWH. If the new body remains independent, it could improve transparency and accountability. But the reforms could slow projects and face resistance from entrenched officials.

Looking ahead

The DPWH shake-up could redefine how the Philippines tackles corruption in public works. Dizon believes outside oversight is the only credible option. Whether the plan works will depend on how independent and forceful the commission proves to be. / TPM, CDF