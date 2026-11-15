Canada, PH conclude trade deal

CANADA and the Philippines have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) expected to expand market access, increase bilateral trade and attract investments, strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

According to a press statement, the agreement, concluded during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Manila, will give Canadian businesses greater access to the Philippines’ $680-billion economy and a consumer market of more than 110 million people.

Both governments are targeting the signing of the agreement in 2027. Once implemented, the deal could help increase Canadian exports to the Philippines by as much as three times by 2035, particularly in agriculture and forest products.

The agreement comes as Canada seeks to diversify its trading relationships and reduce its dependence on a single trading partner, while strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions.

Carney also announced the substantial conclusion of negotiations for a broader FTA between Canada and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), covering a regional market of nearly 700 million people and an economy valued at close to $6 trillion.

The Asean-Canada FTA is expected to add nearly $2 billion to Canada’s gross domestic product and generate almost 14,000 jobs, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, once implemented. Both sides aim to sign the agreement in 2027.

Ocean technology

Beyond trade, the two countries announced commercial partnerships covering ocean technology, drone systems and renewable energy.

A memorandum of understanding among Ocean Supercluster, the Makati Business Club and the University of the Philippines Visayas will strengthen cooperation in ocean technology development.

Canadian firm Draganfly Inc. also signed an agreement with the Razon Group to bring drone technology, training and investment to the Philippines, supporting maritime and port operations, infrastructure protection and disaster response.

Meanwhile, JCM Power signed an agreement with the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone Authority to explore renewable energy investments that will supply manufacturers, industrial facilities and data centers.

Carney also announced $26 million in investments to support cooperation in nuclear safety and security, climate-resilient agriculture, food security, community resilience and infrastructure, including the G7-supported Luzon Economic Corridor.

The two countries also agreed to deepen defense and security cooperation, including cybersecurity and efforts to combat illegal fishing. Canada will extend its satellite-based Dark Vessel Detection program until 2033 to help track vessels that disable their location-transmitting devices.

“In a more dangerous and divided world, a dense web of connections holds strong,” Carney said, adding that the Philippines trade agreement was concluded in just one year.

He said the agreements with the Philippines and Asean would create more opportunities for Canadian businesses while diversifying the country’s international economic partnerships.

For the Philippines, the agreements and commercial partnerships could open opportunities to attract Canadian investments in renewable energy, technology, infrastructure and agriculture. / KOC