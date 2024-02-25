Canada's envoy to PH visits MCIA in Lapu-Lapu City

ABOITIZ InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the operator of the multi-awarded Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), recently welcomed Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman at MCIA.

Hartman’s delegation visited Cebu with the aim of connecting with Cebu’s business leaders to explore avenues for collective contribution to enhancing economic activity in the region.

Alongside their visit to the MCIA, they also toured the Aboitiz Corporate office to meet with the diverse businesses operating under the Aboitiz Group.

Hartman and his team were guided through a tour of MCIA’s facilities, providing them with a firsthand look at the advancements and innovations implemented in the airport since its inception.

Athanasios Titonis, MCIA chief executive officer, said the ambassador’s visit opened up “exchange of insights on the future of the Philippine aviation industry.”

Titonis said such discussions play a pivotal role in promoting economic growth in the country.