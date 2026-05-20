Canadian coach to call shots for Gilas women’s quintet

MANILA – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the hiring of Canadian tactician Burke “BT” Toews as the new head coach of Gilas Pilipinas Women, handing the national squad to a decorated bench strategist with back-to-back championship runs in Japan’s top women’s league.

In a statement posted on social media, the SBP said Toews emerged as the top choice following an extensive global search that drew more than a dozen applicants from different countries.

The SBP said the hiring forms part of its continuing buildup for the women’s national program, with Gilas Pilipinas Women currently ranked No. 30 in the world by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Toews recently wrapped up his tenure with the Fujitsu Red Waves in the Women’s Japan Basketball League, where he steered the club to back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025.

The Red Waves also captured the All-Japan Championship, regarded as the country’s premier basketball tournament.

The veteran coach built a winning culture during his decade-long stint with Fujitsu, guiding the squad to five Finals appearances while collecting three Coach of the Year honors along the way.

His arrival gives the Filipina dribblers a coach with deep experience in the fast-paced, high-discipline Japanese system, a style known for sharp ball movement, relentless defensive pressure, and efficient half-court execution.

Toews is replacing Pat Aquino as Gilas Women’s tactician ahead of the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in August and the Asian Games in September.

The SBP also announced the appointment of Alexander “Sandy” Arespacochaga as head coach of the Gilas Women Youth.

The team will compete in the FIBA Women’s U-18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers set June 2-6, 2026, at the STI West Negros University gym in Bacolod City.

Arespacochaga is a multi-titled assistant coach in the UAAP and PBA. He has experience in youth coaching as he led Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup in 2019.

His selection is another step in the right direction for the SBP led by president Ricky Vargas, who has empowered the federation to aggressively invest more in women’s basketball.

The Philippines is already guaranteed a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s U-18 Asia Cup as Division B winner in 2024, which led to a promotion to the top tier.

The team is still awaiting the arrival of Tiffany Reyes, who last played for Gilas in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup 2025, and Sophia Dignadice, who already suited up at the elite level after seeing action in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in France earlier this year.

Reyes is scheduled to arrive in late May, while Dignadice is expected to arrive just before the tournament starts. / PNA