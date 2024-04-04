Canadian national with pending case nabbed inside Immigration office in Bohol

A CANADIAN national who went to the Immigration office in Panglao town, Bohol to renew his passport ended up in jail on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2024, after it was found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The suspect was identified as Robert Lorne Craige, 63, who temporarily resided in Barangay Basdio, Loon town.

Captain John Khalev Sanchez, the chief of Panglao Police Station, led his men in making the arrest.

They were armed with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Meriam Alcantara of the Municipal Trial Court in Loon on March 27, 2024, against the foreigner for violating Article 265 of the Revised Penal Code or Less Serious Physical Injuries.

Major Rey Olar, the chief of the Loon Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that in the early hours of December of last year, the suspect's neighbor was riding a bicycle.

Craige flagged him down, but the neighbor refused to stop and said, "I didn't want to talk to you because you are a piece of shit!"

This prompted Craige to punch the victim. (GPL, TPT)