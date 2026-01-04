Cancer care ordinance proposed in Cebu City

THE Cebu City Council is proposing a comprehensive cancer control program to help families with cancer patients, improve survival rates, reduce out-of-pocket expenses and expand access to care, especially for low-income residents.

The proposed Cebu City Integrated Cancer Control Ordinance (CCICCO) aims to create a local framework for cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship, in line with the National Government’s National Integrated Cancer Control Act (Nicca). The measure was endorsed to the City Council on Dec. 16, 2025.

Authored by Councilor Mikel Rama, the ordinance will serve as the policy backbone for all City-led cancer programs, guiding initiatives from prevention to survivorship.

“Cancer remains a leading cause of death in the Philippines, with significant social, economic and health impacts, particularly among the poor and marginalized and the burden of cancer care often results in catastrophic health expenditures for families,” said Rama in the proposed measure.

At the core of the proposal is the creation of a Cebu City Integrated Cancer Control Program, which will be implemented through a new Cebu City Cancer Control Office under the Cebu City Health Department.

The City plans to establish a Cebu City Cancer Center, suppported by satellite clinics in strategic barangays, to decentralize screening and follow-up care.

It also prioritizes lowering the incidence, mortality and morbidity of cancer among both adults and children.

To achieve this, the City plans to strengthen health education and prevention campaigns while rolling out organized, population-based screening and early detection programs, shifting away from largely voluntary or hospital-based testing.

Investing in infrastructure, health workers

The proposed framework also calls for sustained investment in infrastructure, equipment and specialized health workers, addressing long-standing gaps in oncology services at the local level.

Beyond treatment, the City aims to ensure that patients have access to palliative care, rehabilitation and follow-up services, while strengthening logistics and supply systems for medicines, diagnostics and supportive care, especially in areas that often cause delays or treatment interruptions.

Cancer Assistance Fund

One of the ordinance’s key community benefits is the creation of a Cancer Assistance Fund, which will help patients pay for diagnostics, medicines and treatment not fully covered by Philhealth.

The City is mandated to actively tap national funding mechanisms and external grants to supplement local resources.

The proposed measure also formally recognizes cancer patients and survivors as persons with disabilities, granting them access to statutory benefits such as discounts, tax exemptions and priority services.

This provision mirrors Republic Act 11215 (Nicca), which acknowledges the long-term physical, psychological and economic effects of cancer.

The ordinance also enforces a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination in schools, workplaces and public spaces while providing livelihood and employment reintegration support for survivors.

To guide policymaking, the proposal calls for a population-based Cebu City Cancer Registry, which will consolidate data from hospitals, clinics and health centers.

If passed, CCICCO could position Cebu City as one of the more proactive local governments in translating national cancer policy into concrete, community-level services, testing whether localized care can reduce both the medical and financial toll of cancer on Filipino families. / EHP