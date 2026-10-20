Candle prices stable ahead of Undas

RISING demand for candles ahead of Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) has not affected prices.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, in a media interview Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, said there has been no movement on the prices of candles and other necessities.

“Wala tayong naging problema. Continuous pa rin ang pag-check ng DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) regarding sa mga kailangan sa Undas. Okay pa naman (We don’t have a problem on this. DTI continues to check prices of necessities for Undas. Prices remain okay),” she said.

Roque said items included in the DTI’s Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities (BNPCs) list continue to be stable, even water, which saw a demand uptick due to the El Niño phenomenon.

She said manufacturers of BNPCs have committed to keeping prices stable. She added that she is scheduled to meet with some stakeholders this week through site visits to sardines and canned meat facilities.

“Last week, we went to a water facility. And again, they showed us there’s enough supply and they assured us that there is no need to worry, no need to panic. They have enough supply,” she said.

Roque said the facility they visited produces around 65,000 bottles of water every hour and the company has “almost 200 manufacturing facilities, just like where we went to nationwide.”

She said the firm also has its own logistics facility and has the capacity to deliver its products to its customers. / PNA