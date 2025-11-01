Candles lit for the departed

FILIPINOS observed All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 by visiting cemeteries, offering prayers, and lighting candles in memory of their departed loved ones. The annual tradition remains one of the most meaningful events in the country — a time to honor those who have passed and to reflect on the values they left behind.

From dawn until nightfall, cemeteries were filled with families bringing flowers, food, and candles. Some spent the day cleaning tombs and repainting names on gravestones, while others quietly prayed or shared stories about those they lost. Despite the crowds, the atmosphere stayed calm and respectful, filled with love and remembrance.

“All Saints’ Day is more than just visiting graves,” said Jenalyn Tesorio, 42. “It’s a reminder to appreciate the people who once guided us — our parents, grandparents, and even friends. When we remember them, we also remember how to live better,” Tesorio added.

Tesorio and her family have been observing the tradition since she was young. For her, it’s not only an act of mourning but an act of gratitude. “Every year, we light candles together and pray. I tell my children stories about their grandparents so they will understand why this day is special,” she shared. “It’s not only about death — it’s about love that stays even when people are gone.”

While many families spent the day honoring loved ones, others, like Jomar, a 12-year-old boy selling candles near the cemetery, found their own way to take part in the occasion. Holding white and red candles, he stood patiently as visitors passed by.

“Magbaligya ra ko’g kandila, Ma’am. Para naa mi’y sud-an unya (I just sell candles, Ma’am, so we’ll have something to eat later),” he said shyly, explaining that he sells candles so his family can buy food for dinner.

Jomar shared that he helps his parents whenever he can, sometimes even missing school to earn a small amount. “Mu-tabang ko sa akong ginikanan. Usahay maka-eskwela ko, usahay dili. Basta makatabang lang ko (I help my parents. Sometimes I can go to school, sometimes not. As long as I can help),” he said.

The quiet light of each candle serves as a symbol — that love, even in death, continues to shine.

Jaycee Catigum SWU / Junior Journo