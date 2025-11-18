Canduman residents sound alarm over week-long garbage dumping

RESIDENTS of Zone 5 in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City have raised the alarm over more than a week of illegal garbage dumping in their neighborhood, prompting urgent calls for action from city officials.

In a letter sent by anonymous residents two days ago, they reported that dump trucks have been unloading trash in their area even though it is not a designated dump site.

They said they were told that the garbage came from cleanup operations following the recent flooding inside a mall in Consolacion, Cebu.

Residents described the situation as “unbearable,” saying the foul odor has become overwhelming and that the number of flies has significantly increased.

They added that the stench seeps into their homes despite keeping their windows and doors shut, raising concerns over health risks, especially for children and the elderly.

“We have already reported this issue to MCENRO and Mandaue City Hall, but we have not received any response. We respectfully ask for immediate action to stop the dumping and remove the garbage. We also request that our identities remain anonymous for our safety,” the residents said.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed that he had already instructed the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) to act on the complaint but said he has not yet received any updates from the office.

“I was informed about this two days ago, and I immediately asked MCENRO to check and verify if the garbage really came from Consolacion. However, I have not been updated since then,” the mayor said.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, meanwhile, confirmed that the dumping occurred and identified contractor and barangay councilor Wilmer Zanoria as the one involved in hauling the garbage.

“It is true. Wilmer Zanoria, the contractor handling the waste, was responsible for the garbage disposal. The dumping has already been stopped, and MCENRO went to the site yesterday, November 17, 2025. A technical conference will be scheduled to address this issue,” Malig-on said.

A concerned resident who witnessed the situation also shared that the problem had been ongoing for several weeks, with the odor becoming especially strong at night.

As of this writing, residents are still waiting for the garbage to be removed and for the city government to take sustained measures to prevent further dumping in their community. (ABC)