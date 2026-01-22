Canduman schedules hearing after dog beaten to death in market

BARANGAY Canduman officials have scheduled a hearing on January 23, 2026, regarding the killing of a Labrador dog named Cooper, who was beaten to death in front of a public market in Canduman, Mandaue City earlier this week.

Barangay Canduman Captain Dante Borbajo said the hearing, originally set earlier, was moved to allow further coordination following the initial investigation conducted on January 21.

According to Borbajo, the dog’s owner remains firm in pursuing a formal case despite the suspect’s apology.

“The hearing was supposed to be held yesterday, but it was rescheduled to tomorrow, January 23, 2026, at 2:00 in the afternoon,” Borbajo said. “Based on our initial investigation, the dog’s owner is determined to file a case. Even though the suspect asked for forgiveness, the owner wants justice for her dog.”

Borbajo said the suspect, identified as a dried fish vendor at the market, allegedly attacked the dog after it wandered near his stall.

Initial accounts gathered by the barangay indicate that Cooper approached the vendor’s area and sniffed an empty box used for dried fish.

“The dog reportedly came close to the stall and sniffed the dried fish,” Borbajo said. “The suspect then struck the dog. Someone allegedly told him to kill it, saying the dog was already mad, and that was when the suspect continued the attack.”

According to the barangay captain, Cooper was beaten multiple times.

He said the severity of the injuries suggests the dog was struck repeatedly, as a single blow would not have immediately killed it.

“The dog did not die right away,” Borbajo said. “Based on what the owner said, Cooper was still alive and managed to run away. The dog was later found in the market area, which suggests the owner’s house is nearby. Unfortunately, the dog eventually died because of the repeated blows.”

Borbajo confirmed that the suspect expressed remorse during the initial barangay proceedings and even broke down in tears while apologizing to the dog’s owner.

“The suspect apologized and was reportedly crying during the barangay investigation,” he said. “But tomorrow, we will face both parties again to determine what the owner wants to happen next, because she is really determined to file a case.”

The dog’s owner, who uses the name Sergeant Batang Alaska on Facebook, took to social media to condemn the incident and call for accountability.

In an emotional post, she expressed heartbreak over what happened to her pet and criticized the lack of intervention from people who witnessed the attack.

“No one rescued him, and no one took him to a veterinarian,” she wrote. “My heart is broken because no one stood up for Cooper during his final moments. It was a market full of people, yet no one defended my dog.”

She also said they have already identified the suspect but are facing difficulties in building a strong case because witnesses are refusing to testify.

She expressed disappointment over nearby vendors who, according to her, saw the incident but are reluctant to tell the truth.

A formal case has now been filed against the individual suspected of killing the dog.

The incident has also been officially reported to both the barangay and the police to ensure it is properly documented.

Barangay officials said they will continue to facilitate the proceedings and assist in the investigation as the case moves forward. (ABC)