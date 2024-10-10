Canduman students to continue distance learning

OVER a hundred students from Canduman National High School in Mandaue City will continue indefinitely with their modular distance learning setup after a school building was deemed unsafe due to cracks discovered by the Office of the Building Official.

The school implemented distance learning on Sept. 30, a day after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Poro town in Cebu and shook parts of mainland Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue on Sept. 29.

OBO also conducted its inspection on Sept. 30.

According to Edgar Espina Jr., administrative officer at the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue, OBO discovered cracks in the structure, leading officials to cordon off the affected building.

While only one building is affected, it consists of two floors and four classrooms, which have been declared off-limits until further inspections can be conducted.

Espina said the City Engineering Office is currently assessing the extent of the damage to determine if the building can be repaired or if demolition is necessary.

“We are still waiting for the final decision from the engineering office. We want to ensure the safety of the students and teachers before any further action is taken,” Espina said.

DepEd Mandaue is currently assessing the budget requirements for repairing the building.

However, Espina said he is uncertain whether the school falls under the direct jurisdiction of DepEd or the local government.

If the school is managed by DepEd, any funding request for repairs will be submitted to the education department. On the other hand, if the building is under local government control, the city will be responsible for providing the required budget for the repair, according to Espina.

The Sept. 29 earthquake, which was recorded off the coast of Poro town in northern Cebu, has sparked varying responses from local governments across the region.

In Mandaue City, it prompted an immediate assessment of critical infrastructures, including schools, to ensure that they remain safe for the public.

Several schools in Cebu have also undergone suspension of classes and safety checks following the quake. / CAV