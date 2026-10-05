Candy Pangilinan speaks on Patrick Garcia issue

DURING her guest appearance on the digital talk show Kalurks, Candy Pangilinan said that before Patrick Garcia gave his interview, he should have spoken to Jennylyn Mercado first.

“This is just my opinion, so please don’t get mad at me. As someone who also has a child who is special and neurodivergent, perhaps, to make sure everything would be handled properly, before he spoke to a lot of people, he should have gone to Jennylyn first. And he should have settled things quietly, privately,” said Candy.

“They could have had a sincere conversation and he could have gotten to know the two of them. Jennylyn could also have had forgiveness, unity and reconciliation, including with Dennis and the siblings of Jazz could also have gotten to know Nikka’s children,” she added.

Candy also said that Jazz should be given priority because of his condition.

“Jazz is a child. Jazz is neurodivergent and will always be a child. He would have every chance to be a friend to this child. Give himself a chance to be a friend to this child of his.” / TRC