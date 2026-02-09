Canino takes share of lead

MANILA – Ruelle Canino defeated Kate Ordizo in their marathon 67-move Queen’s Pawn duel to gain a share of the lead after 10 rounds in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship in Malolos, Bulacan on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

The 18-year-old Canino from Cagayan de Oro City now has 7.5 points, the same output as Janelle Mae Frayna, who drew with Allaney Jia Doroy, in the 16-player event.

After a first-round draw and a second-round defeat, Canino scored seven points in the last eight rounds.

Meanwhile, Jan Jodilyn Fronda triumphed over Vic Derotes after 60 moves of a Pirc Defense to take solo third with seven points.

Bernadette Galas ranked fourth with 6.5 points after she settled for a draw with Maria Lavandero after 76 moves of a Sicilian Defense.

The top three winners in the tournament will join the World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September. / PNA