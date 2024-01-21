Canlaon, Guadalupe contingents win Sinulog Festival 2024

THE Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and the Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City won big this year, bringing home millions worth of prizes as they were named champions in the Sinulog Festival 2024 Free Interpretation and Sinulog-Based categories, respectively, on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
Canlaon’s contingent also won second in the street dancing category, as well as the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality for Free Interpretation categories.
Guadalupe’s Banauan Cultural Group, on the other hand, bagged the Best in Costume for the Sinulog-Based category.
Here’s the full list of Sinulog 2024 winners:
Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation):
Grand champion -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
2nd -- Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of San Jose, Dinagat Islands
3rd -- Lumad Basakanon
4th -- Banay San Nicolasnon
5th -- Tribu Mabolokon
Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-Based):
Grand champion -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
2nd -- Abellana National School
3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe
4th -- Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon
5th -- Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen
Best in Musicality (Sinulog-Based):
1st -- Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon
2nd -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe
4th -- Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo of Barangay Banilad
5th -- Abellana National School
Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation):
1st -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
2nd -- Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands
3rd -- Lumad Basakanon
4th -- Tribu Mabolokon
5th -- Activong Binaliwhanon
Best in Costume:
Sinulog-Based -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
Free Interpretation -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
Street Dancing:
1st -- Lumad Basakanon
2nd -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe of Barangay Inayawan
4th -- Tribu Kamanting of Dinagat Islands
5th -- Nagkahiusang Pamilya Cebu Gen
Float Category:
1st -- IPI's main float
2nd -- MLhuillier's Bird Sanctuary
3rd -- The 65th Anniversary Float of IPI
Higante Category:
1st -- The Juana After the First Wedding
2nd -- Rags to Riches
3rd -- Celso Ampalayo's The Candle Vendor
Puppeteers Category:
1st place -- #7 Angelique Marie Aranas
2nd place -- #3 Ryan Cuyos
3rd place -- #8 Orly Johnson Fuentes
A total of 21 contingents participated in this year’s Sinulog festival, of which 17 competed for the most coveted prizes.
Sinulog and City officials earlier said that a total of 123 participants joined the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown held Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties (SRP). (EHP/CLC)