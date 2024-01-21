Canlaon, Guadalupe contingents win Sinulog Festival 2024

THE Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and the Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City won big this year, bringing home millions worth of prizes as they were named champions in the Sinulog Festival 2024 Free Interpretation and Sinulog-Based categories, respectively, on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Canlaon’s contingent also won second in the street dancing category, as well as the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality for Free Interpretation categories.

Guadalupe’s Banauan Cultural Group, on the other hand, bagged the Best in Costume for the Sinulog-Based category.

Here’s the full list of Sinulog 2024 winners:

Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation):

Grand champion -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

2nd -- Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of San Jose, Dinagat Islands

3rd -- Lumad Basakanon

4th -- Banay San Nicolasnon

5th -- Tribu Mabolokon

Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-Based):

Grand champion -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe

2nd -- Abellana National School

3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe

4th -- Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon

5th -- Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen

Best in Musicality (Sinulog-Based):

1st -- Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon

2nd -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe

3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe

4th -- Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo of Barangay Banilad

5th -- Abellana National School

Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation):

1st -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

2nd -- Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands

3rd -- Lumad Basakanon

4th -- Tribu Mabolokon

5th -- Activong Binaliwhanon

Best in Costume:

Sinulog-Based -- Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe

Free Interpretation -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

Street Dancing:

1st -- Lumad Basakanon

2nd -- Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

3rd -- Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe of Barangay Inayawan

4th -- Tribu Kamanting of Dinagat Islands

5th -- Nagkahiusang Pamilya Cebu Gen

Float Category:

1st -- IPI's main float

2nd -- MLhuillier's Bird Sanctuary

3rd -- The 65th Anniversary Float of IPI

Higante Category:

1st -- The Juana After the First Wedding

2nd -- Rags to Riches

3rd -- Celso Ampalayo's The Candle Vendor

Puppeteers Category:

1st place -- #7 Angelique Marie Aranas

2nd place -- #3 Ryan Cuyos

3rd place -- #8 Orly Johnson Fuentes

A total of 21 contingents participated in this year’s Sinulog festival, of which 17 competed for the most coveted prizes.

Sinulog and City officials earlier said that a total of 123 participants joined the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown held Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties (SRP). (EHP/CLC)