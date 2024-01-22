Canlaon contingent fresh off victory in Dumaguete

THE Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental made history when it won on its first try the ritual showdown in the free interpretation category of the Sinulog Festival held at the South Road Properties last Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

“Ang hinungdan man gud aning grabe namo nga pagpaningkamut kay humot pa man gud sa katawhan ang balita kay gikan pa man ni sila sa Budlasan Festival sa Dumaguete City, festival of festivals usab didto, unya nag champion,” Marjun Salve, Canlaon’s contingent head choreographer, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Jan. 22.

(We really did our best. That’s why we won. The contingent was also fresh off a victory at the Budlasan Festival in Dumaguete City, Festival of Festivals.)

Later this year, he said, they plan to let the contingent compete in the Aliwan Festival in Metro Manila and in a festival in South Korea.

Salve thanked their artistic director, Victor Hao-Cuenco, the Canlaon City Government and the parents and friends of the contingent members for their support.

He offered their win to the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu for guidance.

The Canlaon City contingent also won Best in Costume and Best in Musicality in the free interpretation category.

It came in second in the street dance category, which was won by the Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak-Nicolas.

The Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe was hailed as grand champion in the Sinulog-based category, and grabbed Best in Costume.

A total of 17 contingents competed last Sunday, including two out-of-towners. There were also four guest contingents.

There were 123 participants in various categories, including the puppeteers, higantes and floats, in this year’s Sinulog Festival.